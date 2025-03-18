Phil Foden News: Dropped to bench
Foden was dropped to the bench for Sunday's two-all draw with Brighton.
Foden has had a tough season, especially the back half of the season. The attacker played in the first two matches in the week and was dropped to the bench for the final match before the break. When fit Foden continues to start most matches, but he is often subbed off and has just one goal contribution since the beginning of February.
