Ramon Juarez News: Provides assist in win

Ramon Juarez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Juarez notched his first assist of the tournament as he re-routed a free kick with a header that found Rodrigo Aguirre alone in the back-post. The assist helped them take a late two-goal lead. Defensively, he registered four clearances and two tackles.