Ramon Juarez headshot

Ramon Juarez News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Ramon Juarez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Juarez notched his first assist of the tournament as he re-routed a free kick with a header that found Rodrigo Aguirre alone in the back-post. The assist helped them take a late two-goal lead. Defensively, he registered four clearances and two tackles.

Ramon Juarez
América
