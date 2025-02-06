Reiss Nelson Injury: Out long term

Nelson (hamstring) is set to serve another lengthy spell sidelined due to a serious injury, according to manager Marco Silva, per Sam Tabuteau of the Borough of Hounslow Herald. "Unfortunately for us, he got another injury in the other leg. Everything was okay with the previous injury. But unfortunately for us, two days ago he got another injury. Looks serious again. It's going to be probably a longer period for him to be out. Not in conditions to help the team. It's a really big blow for us because he's such an important player."

Nelson is once again injured, having suffered a new injury in his other leg and set to spend a spell on the sidelines again. This is an unfortunate update for the attacker, as he last played in early December and is likely looking at least another month or two out. That said, he will hope for no further setbacks, just looking to see the field against his campaign.