Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 14 & 15

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Stefan Ortega (3% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): Ortega may have taken over the starting keeper role at Manchester City after Ederson was benched for Sunday's match against Liverpool. City are in a deep funk at the moment, but their starting keeper should have value moving forward once they work their way back into form. Of course, there's always a chance Ederson moves back into the XI next match. Fraser Forster (10% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper) remains an excellent pickup as well after scoring 9.25 points in his first start for Spurs.

DEFENDERS

Tariq Lamptey (18% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper): Lamptey had an assist at the weekend scoring 11.5 points during Friday's 1-1 draw with Southampton. He's not a lock to start moving forward, but he should continue to see minutes of Joel Veltman continues to deal with a knock.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Ben Davies (2% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Davies has started back-to-back matches and scored over nine points in each, playing alongside Radu Dragusin due to injuries on the Spurs back line. Davies is a decent stream against Bournemouth, but Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are expected to return soon, so his starting spot may be gone by the weekend.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin Schade (13% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): Schade was the standout performer of the weekend, scoring a ridiculous 48 points while netting a hat trick and providing an assist during the 4-1 win over Leicester. The start was Schade's first since October, but the performance should certainly earn him more playing time going forward, especially after Mathias Jensen went down with another injury. This was one of the best games of Schade's early career, but he does have value when he cracks the starting XI.

Carlos Soler (2% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Soler has started back-to-back matches and provided his first assist of the season during Saturday's 5-2 loss to Arsenal. There's not a ton to love with Soler, but he'll lineup in attacking midfield for West Ham who have arguably the best set of fixtures this week away to Leicester and at home against Wolves. The question is if he keeps his starting spot now that Mohammed Kudus is back from suspension.

FORWARDS

Goncalo Guedes (0% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): While he hasn't started a match this season, Guedes has three goal involvements over Wolves' last four matches, all off the bench. At some point, I'd expect that kind of a return to get Guedes into the starting XI as Wolves continue to struggle toward the bottom of the table. Wolves have a lot of fringe players in their attack and at some point, making the scoresheet at a consistent rate should earn Guedes starts.

Reiss Nelson (36% Fantrax, 21% Sleeper): Nelson continues to start and has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four matches despite not having a goal involvement. The ability to hit double figures without a goal or an assist is extremely valuable in these fantasy formats, as Nelson's totaled eight shots, eight chances created and 15 crosses over this four-game stretch. Fulham have a tough pair of fixtures against Brighton and Arsenal, but both matches are at least at home.