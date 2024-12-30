Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 20

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga (45% Fantrax, 40% Sleeper): Kepa has been performing well of late with two clean sheets in his last three starts while totaling 15 saves. He's an excellent streaming option in Gameweek 20 as Bournemouth face low scoring Everton at home.

DEFENDERS

James Hill (0% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Keeping with the Cherries, Hill had an excellent first start in the Premier League at the weekend providing an assist while crossing three times and creating two chances during the 2-2 draw with Fulham. Hill isn't guaranteed to start, but with injuries to both Julian Araujo and Adam Smith, there is opportunity and Hill flashed attacking upside if given a chance in the squad. He also seems to be preferred to fellow right-back Max Aarons.

Jan Bednarek (5% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): Despite Southampton's struggles, Bednarek has put up some impressive point totals, scoring 14.75, 8 and 13.75 over his last three matches with the aid of just one clean sheet. Bednarek has compiled 22 clearances, four blocks, 13 interceptions and seven tackles in that span and with the Saints an underdog in every matchup, there's plenty of opportunity for those defensive floor points to continue adding up.

MIDFIELDERS

Harry Wilson (25% Fantrax, 18% Sleeper): Wilson has scored in back-to-back fixtures and has started three of Fulham's last four contests while combining for 14 shots, two chances created and six crosses. That's a strong return from a player who's readily available on waivers and given his form, he should remain in the starting XI while Reiss Nelson is out with an injury.

Will Hughes (7% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper): Hughes has posted two straight games with nine points while being a locked-in starter for Palace since November. He plays deeper in midfield, but he usually splits set pieces which gives him a boost in chances created from corner kicks. Hughes and Palace take on Chelsea in Gameweek 20, but get a good run after that with matches against Leicester City and West Ham.

FORWARDS

Hwang Hee-Chan (22% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper): I've been trying to find value from Wolves' forward-eligible players in recent weeks as they sort out their lineup under new management. Hwang has scored in back-to-back matches and started for the first time since August during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Spurs. Hwang hasn't featured much this season, but he could find new life under Vitor Pereira, especially if he can continue his goal-scoring form. Hwang scored 12 goals and added three assists last season, so it's evident he can produce at this level. The question is whether he can find consistent starts or not with Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen seemingly locked into the XI in a team that only plays three attacking players.

Stephy Mavididi (40% Fantrax, 45% Sleeper): Mavididi has scored 11 and 13 points over the last two games, which is even more impressive considering those were against Manchester City and Liverpool. While Leicester are struggling, Mavididi has a solid skill set for Fantrax purposes, as he crosses and creates chances from the left flank, even if the goal involvements haven't been there.