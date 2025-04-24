Riqui Puig Injury: Training indoors Wednesday

Puig (knee) was spotted training indoors as part of his rehabilitation on Wednesday, the club posted.

Puig is working intensively on his rehabilitation following his long-term ACL injury and was spotted doing cardio exercises on Wednesday inside the training facilities of LA Galaxy. His return will likely happen in some months and his absence is felt within the team since the Galaxy is having a very difficult start to the season. During his absence, Diego Fagundez is getting a larger role in the attacking midfield.