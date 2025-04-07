Rodrigo Aguirre Injury: Dealing with muscle issue

Aguirre was unavailable for Saturday's match against Pachuca due to a muscular injury, according to Leon Lecanda of ESPN.

Aguirre's problem is not considered serious at the moment, but it's possible that he won't be ready for the duels against Cruz Azul midweek in CONCACAF and Saturday in Liga MX action. With Henry Martin (Achilles) and Patricio Salas (undisclosed) also injured, the Eagles have been losing center-forwards, so Victor Davila is now the obvious choice, although they have opted to use a formation without a traditional No. 9 on occasion.