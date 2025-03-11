Ruben Vargas Injury: Dealing with hip injury

Vargas was on the bench and didn't feature in Sunday's 1-0 win against Real Sociedad due to a hip injury. He is traveling to Germany on Tuesday with a club doctor for additional medical tests, the club announced.

Vargas was an unused substitute Sunday, and the club revealed Tuesday that the winger is dealing with a hip injury requiring further medical tests. He is traveling to Germany on Tuesday and is expected to return at the end of the week if everything goes as planned. His availability for Sunday's match against Bilbao remains doubtful. If he is unavailable, Chidera Ejuke will likely replace him again on the left wing.