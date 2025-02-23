Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Rodriguez News: Leave New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Rodriguez has decided to leave New York City F.C for Brazilian side Botafogo, ending his four year stint in MLS.

Rodriguez will return to South America after spending four season in the big apple. He was a top figure for the squad, winning both the MLS Cup and Campeones Cup during his tenured. He's scored 26 goals with 25 assists over four seasons including the playoffs, while also starting all 36 league matches in 2024.

Santiago Rodriguez
Botafogo
