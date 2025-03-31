Fantasy Soccer
Savinho News: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 11:55am

Savinho missed Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Bournemouth due to the birth of his child in Brazil but returned to Manchester and trained Monday.

Savinho was outside the call Sunday as City took the field for FA Cup action, as the Brazilian was back home for the birth of his child. However, he was already back in Manchester on Monday, appearing to be an option again. He played in two games with Brazil over the break and should have no fitness issues, a good sing if he wants to see minutes immediately.

Savinho
Manchester City
