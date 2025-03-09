Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Savinho headshot

Savinho News: Leads team in crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Savinho generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Savinho had a decent outing Saturday, notching one chance created, one shot and six crosses, with his six crosses leading his team. He has now started in five straight straight league appearances, with two goal contributions during that span, both being an assist.

Savinho
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now