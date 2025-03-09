Savinho News: Leads team in crosses
Savinho generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Savinho had a decent outing Saturday, notching one chance created, one shot and six crosses, with his six crosses leading his team. He has now started in five straight straight league appearances, with two goal contributions during that span, both being an assist.
