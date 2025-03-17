Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Assists opener in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gomez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Gomez produced his fifth assist of the season while attempting seven crosses. In his last two La Liga matches, he has attempted 18 crosses, while only completing four. The former Man City player has taken the most set pieces of any player in the Real Sociedad side with 120.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now