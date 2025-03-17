Sergio Gomez News: Assists opener in 2-2 draw

Gomez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Gomez produced his fifth assist of the season while attempting seven crosses. In his last two La Liga matches, he has attempted 18 crosses, while only completing four. The former Man City player has taken the most set pieces of any player in the Real Sociedad side with 120.