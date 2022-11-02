DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

PSG and Benfica are tied atop Group H and they have the same implied total for their respective away matches. Lionel Messi ($11,800) is the most expensive player on the slate and Neymar is suspended. Normally, I'd just plug in Messi and move on, but his salary is up to its highest point of the season and PSG having little to play for also makes me hesitate. I still think he's a pretty good option as there isn't

Manchester City (2.40) and Chelsea (2.21) have the highest implied totals, but both teams are expected to rotate and neither has anything to play for. Some might say motivation doesn't really matter with the top teams but regardless of what you think, you can't be surprised when the star player gets subbed at half, especially with the World Cup approaching.

Wednesday's six-game slate is another weird one as it's the conclusion of the group stages and most of the teams don't have much to play for. Essentially, there is only one spot in the knockout round up for grabs, as AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg will battle for the final spot in Group E.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Riyad Mahrez, MCI vs. SEV ($8,100): Mahrez is too cheap in this spot when you consider Messi and Mbappe are nearly $12,000, as he's splitting set pieces and maybe back on penalty kicks with Erling Haaland out. You'd also figure that Mahrez is more likely to play 90 minutes than Phil Foden ($9,400) or even Kevin De Bruyne ($9,700) would be with the game not meaning much. The fact that he's $3,700 cheaper than Messi while also having better goal odds is enough to make Mahrez the priority. I wouldn't mind playing both him and Foden in the forward spots.

Julian Alvarez, MCI vs. SEV ($7,300): I'm unlikely to go below Mahrez in cash games so the rest of this section mostly relates to GPPs, though I don't think Alvarez would be the worst option in cash if Mahrez didn't start. Or if De Bruyne starts then maybe you consider one of these cheaper forwards. Alvarez is maybe most likely of Manchester City to play 90 minutes. He's done so in four of five starts and he has the best goalscoring odds on the slate at -110. Those aren't great odds, but he's relatively cheap and has plenty of assist equity, too. Goncalo Ramos ($6,200) looks like a good option for a goal with Benfica in a nice spot against Maccabi Haifa. I like the idea of targeting AC Milan based on motivation and any of their forwards are decent options. I prefer the ultra-talented Rafael Leao ($8,000).

Looking a bit cheaper, Omer Atzili ($5,500) would have a really nice floor if he ever played 90 minutes, yet he rarely makes it past 65. Armando Broja ($4,000) would be too cheap for his +140 goal odds but that doesn't make him a good option for cash games. He wouldn't be the worst either, though. Despite some recent struggles, this should be a pretty nice spot for Chelsea at home against Dinamo Zagreb.

MIDFIELDERS

Speaking of Chelsea, if Hakim Ziyech ($8,900) was going to play 90 minutes or close to, he'd be appealing for cash games. The problem is that he's played longer than 45 only once this season and that was back in August. Mason Mount ($8,400) is relatively cheap were he to start. It's a good spot for Chelsea, but there is a bit too much risk and not enough cheaper value to keep me off them in cash games. I'd likely roster Kevin De Bruyne ($9,600) were he to start, however. Based on expected lineups, Joao Mario ($7,900) is probably the most expensive midfielder I'd consider. He takes corners and penalty kicks for Benfica, who should create plenty of chances against Maccabi Haifa.

Ilkay Gundogan, MCI vs. SEV ($5,700): Assuming De Bruyne doesn't start, Gundogan would likely split corners and he's too cheap for that role with Manchester City in a favorable matchup at home. We know he has goalscoring upside, as well, and that's especially true when he starts alongside Rodri. Sandro Tonali ($5,900) is a decent option for Milan playing with some motivation, as he splits corners and usually plays 90 minutes.

Maurits Kjaergaard, RBS at ACM ($4,200): On the opposite side of that matchup, Kjaergaard splits corners for Salzburg and usually plays 90 minutes. At $4,200, he's too cheap in the only game that really means anything.

DEFENDERS

Theo Hernandez, ACM vs. RBS ($6,200): Again, Milan are one of the better teams on the slate to target based on motivation and a favorable home matchup. Hernandez usually splits set pieces and always has open-play upside. He's pretty much a lock for me in cash games. Ben Chilwell ($6,700) will probably split corners for Chelsea but you never really know. He's probably better suited for tournaments but might be viable in cash games depending on lineups and whether or not you roster Messi.

Sergio Gomez, MCI vs. SEV ($5,400): Gomez was red carded in his last start, but he's looked good in his other two this season, scoring 11.4 and 14.4 fantasy points. Spending down seems fine if it allows for a better construction. Pierre Kalulu ($3,200) at right-back for Milan would be fine and the same goes for Niklas Sule ($3,100) if he starts at right-back where he's shown some upside this season.

GOALKEEPERS

Edouard Mendy, CHE vs. ZAG ($5,800): Any of the top three keepers are fine since they all have better than 40-percent clean sheet odds. Stefan Ortega Moreno's ($5,900) are best at 45 percent, but Ciprian Tatarusanu ($5,700) has the most to play for.

Kamil Grabara, CPH vs. BVB ($4,200): Copenhagen have kept two clean sheets at home and they just did it against 10-man Manchester City. Philipp Kohn ($3,800) seems like a fine option, as well, with Salzburg having everything to play for in Milan.