Sergio Gomez News: Leader in crosses, tackles
Gomez crossed six times (one accurate), created a chance and made five tackles (winning three) during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Villarreal.
Gomez was held off the scoresheet, but was active on both sides of the ball leading Sociedad in crosses and tackles. The wide man has a goal involvement to go along with a shot, four chances created and 17 crosses over his last three appearances.
