Sergio Gomez News: Scores in win

Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Valladolid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Gomez notched his first goal in La Liga as he delivered a dangerous free-kick that no one was able to get to, including the goalkeeper. He has now registered back-to-back games with a goal contribution, after failing to obtain one in the previous 12 games.