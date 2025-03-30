Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Valladolid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Gomez notched his first goal in La Liga as he delivered a dangerous free-kick that no one was able to get to, including the goalkeeper. He has now registered back-to-back games with a goal contribution, after failing to obtain one in the previous 12 games.

