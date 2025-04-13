Son Heung-Min Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Son is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Wolves due to a knock on his foot, coach Ange Postecoglou said to medias, according to Football London. "Sonny got a knock on his foot so just being a bit cautious with him."

Son is likely rested Sunday as a precaution after picking up a knock on his foot in the previous contest. He will likely be available for the second leg of the Europa League against Frankfurt on Thursday. Mathys Tel replaces him against the Wolves on Sunday.