Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 8

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Caoimhin Kelleher (7% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Kelleher is set to take over duties in goal for Liverpool until at least mid-November with Alisson out of action due to a hamstring injury. Kelleher himself missed Liverpool's last match through an illness, but he's expected to be the starter moving forward. He's readily available on the waiver wire and a great add for the next month on a strong Liverpool side.

DEFENDERS

Maxence Lacroix (36% Fantrax): Lacroix has played well of late, and is slotting straight into the starting XI consistently. The center-back contributes defensive floor stats in abundance, especially clearances with 15 in his last three starts. Palace have a solid matchup next Monday against Nottingham Forest albeit on the road. Nikola Milenkovic (39% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper) is a similar option on the home end of this matchup.

Matty Cash (20% Fantrax, 9% Sleeper): Cash returned from a hamstring injury last time out against Manchester United, scoring over 10 points on the back of a clean sheet. Though Cash hasn't shown much attacking output this season, he's capable of finding positions to shoot and cross the ball adding some offensive flair to his floor. Villa remain one of the better sides in the Premier League and face Fulham away at the weekend.

MIDFIELDERS

Christian Eriksen (10% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): I'm not that excited to recommend Eriksen, but he's started five of United's last six fixtures in all competitions while having a role on set pieces in each of those matches. Eriksen has combined for 22 crosses in his last four Premier League appearances while creating eight chances. It's only a matter of time before he adds goal involvements in the league, likely from assists, as he's shown his ceiling in the Europa League with three goal involvements in two matches.

Mateus Fernandes (2% Fantrax): Fernandes and teammate Tyler Dibling (39% Fantrax) are both worth a look this weekend as struggling Southampton get one of the better matches in the league at home against Leicester. Fernandes has started four straight matches for the Saints, scoring in double figures twice while combining for five chances created, 10 tackles and six clearances while contributing one goal involvement while playing in an attacking role.

FORWARDS

Timo Werner (30% Fantrax, 13% Sleeper): His lack of poise in front of goal is well known, but Werner is likely to continue to start pending the status of Heung-Min Son. Werner has scored eight and 12 points in his last two matches, providing one assist while combining for four shots, two chances created and six crosses over that timeframe. The matchup isn't one to fear and Werner offers enough, even without scoring goals, to be worth a look for those needing a forward.

Cameron Archer (2% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): I'm assuming that Archer will start in the number nine role this weekend following his goal off the bench against Arsenal last time out. Archer is a one-week stream at forward given the solid home match against Leicester before going on the road against Manchester City next time out. Forward remains a thin position and Archer is a readily available option who is likely to start this weekend.