FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 30

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARD/MIDFIELD

Heung-Min Son (TOT vs. LUT, $22): Tottenham and Chelsea players are the priority given their great home matchups against Luton Town and Burnley, respectively. Son is the slate's most likely goalscorer and Richarlison ($19) is not too far behind him. Both are excellent options. James Maddison ($21) is splitting set pieces with Pedro Porro, but he's also in play. Dejan Kulusevski feels a bit too cheap at $16, especially since there aren't many viable inexpensive options.

Cole Palmer (CHE vs. BRN, $22): In the Chelsea matchup, Palmer projects the best, and I expect him to take a few set pieces along with his duty on penalty kicks. Nicolas Jackson ($20) has good goalscoring odds and he's been playing at least 80 minutes in most of his starts. Conor Gallagher ($17) has a decent floor and has played well lately, but I'd rather play Kulusevski in GPPs.

Rodrigo Muniz (FUL at SHU, $20): Muniz has been spectacular in his breakout campaign and he's scored in five of his last seven games (two of those were braces). Sheffield United might be one of the worst teams to ever play in the Premier League and are conceding a shocking 2.6 goals per match. Consider me extremely interested in Muniz and other Fulham attackers. Andreas Pereira ($16) is cheap and takes set pieces when on the field, but he's been an early sub in his past five starts. In that price range, I'd rather take a chance on Alex Iwobi or Willian, who are $17 each.

I didn't highlight Bruno Fernandes ($23), who always projects well for his combined floor and ceiling, but it's tough to afford his salary, especially when the Tottenham and Chelsea matchups are so strong on paper. United also play in the latest kickoff. This might make Bruno's rostership lower in GPPs, but you still need him to outscore most of the forwards above who are in better matchups.

Marcus Tavernier (BOU vs. EVE, $16): Tavernier has been a frustrating name to click lately, but I think he has a strong ceiling for his price if he plays. He's been alternating playing a full 90 with getting subbed just before the 70th minute and set pieces for Bournemouth are a full blown committee. Tavernier hasn't scored or assisted since 2023, but his goalscoring and assist odds remain decent. On the opposite side of this matchup, James Garner ($16) has achieved at least 20 fantasy points in six of his last eight starts. He splits set pieces with Dwight McNeil ($17), which always makes him live for an assist.

Bargain Bin ($13 or less)

Pape Sarr (TOT vs. LUT, $13): FanDuel Sportsbook gives Pape Sarr +400 odds to score a goal in a favorable matchup against Luton, so he is a perfectly good salary relief option in tournaments.

Morgan Rogers (AVL vs. WOL, $13): Rogers might start as an attacking midfielder on the left, and he posted impressive numbers in the EFL Championship. He's likely to be subbed at 60 minutes, but I think there is still upside here.

DEFENDER

Pedro Porro (TOT vs. LUT, $15): It's difficult to spend up for a defender Saturday, but it's also difficult to fade Porro. I'm expecting he'll continue to split set pieces with Maddison. To me, he's the defender most likely to score a goal or contribute an assist (FanDuel Sportsbook has him at +140 to do so). There are plenty of viable punts, but I'm still going to try to fit Porro in if there is enough Forward/Midfield value. I think it's worth mentioning the Chelsea full-backs, too. Malo Gusto ($14) either gets a red card or puts up huge fantasy games and I think he has a ceiling against Burnley. Ben Chilwell ($13) is a candidate for the most frustrating DFS player of the season, but he might split set pieces and is still capable of strong games as an attacker.

Radu Dragusin (TOT vs. LUT, $10): Dragusin has tough shoes to fill covering for the outstanding Micky van de Ven if he isn't deemed fit enough to start, but the Romanian international is a big, athletic center-back. In positive game scripts for Spurs, he has outs via the clean sheet bonus or getting his head to a set piece. If Luton can trouble Spurs, they will be sending a lot of crosses into the box, opening the door for a high clearance match.

Bargain Bin ($9 or less)

Dango Ouattara (BOU vs. EVE, $9): I don't like the term "free square," but Ouattara is an attacking player who projects extremely well at this price if he starts. Defenders with his goalscoring odds are usually priced up by three or four bucks. He'll be extremely popular in all formats, deservedly so.

Vitinho (CHE vs. BRN, $8): It's an awful matchup for Burnley away to Chelsea, but Vitinho has been playing as an attacking right-sided midfielder lately and he's viable for salary relief.

Daiki Hashioka (LUT at TOT, $8): Spurs don't cross too much, but the game script will still be very favorable for Luton defenders to accrue defensive points.

Trevoh Chalobah (CHE vs. BRN, $9): Chalobah was listed on the injury report, so he may not start. He's 6-4, so there is some upside for set-piece shots and clearances to pair with the slate's best clean sheet odds.

GOALKEEPER

Any Goalkeeper Priced Between $8-$11: This feels like a bit of a cop out, but goalkeeper is very volatile and I don't have a strong opinion on anyone. Options like Matz Sels ($11) and Andre Onana ($11) provide a combination of decent win odds and save upside. Jose Sa ($9) and Ivo Grbic ($8) are the cheapest goalkeeping options with a decent chance to get a win. Djordje Petrovic ($13) is the best spend up option since he has superior clean sheet odds than Guglielmo Vicario ($14).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.