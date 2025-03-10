Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: Penalty strike in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 10:27am

Son scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Son did not start Sunday, probably as Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou, wanted to rest him for their key Champions league clash in the coming week. He took to the field after 46 minutes for Brennan Johnson to try and help his team get something from the match. The strategy worked, he hit the woodwork, had an attempt blocked and got onto the scoresheet with a penalty strike. From 25 appearances (21 starts) he has netted seven and produced nine assists (highest in team). He created two assists in the EPL game prior to last but it has been mid-January since he last found the net.

Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now