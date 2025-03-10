Son Heung-Min News: Penalty strike in draw

Son scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Son did not start Sunday, probably as Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou, wanted to rest him for their key Champions league clash in the coming week. He took to the field after 46 minutes for Brennan Johnson to try and help his team get something from the match. The strategy worked, he hit the woodwork, had an attempt blocked and got onto the scoresheet with a penalty strike. From 25 appearances (21 starts) he has netted seven and produced nine assists (highest in team). He created two assists in the EPL game prior to last but it has been mid-January since he last found the net.