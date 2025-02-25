Sven Botman Injury: Late call for Liverpool

Botman (knee) has been recovering quickly and will be a late decision for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, coach Eddie Howe confirmed in the press conference. "Sven's improving and he's improving quickly, so we'll see whether he makes it. It'll be close."

Botman was unable to return Sunday against Nottingham Forest but is close to rejoining the squad. He will be a late decision for Wednesday's game against Liverpool and will likely be evaluated after the final training sessions. If he remains out, Fabian Schar is expected to start again in central defense.