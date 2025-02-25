Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman Injury: Late call for Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Botman (knee) has been recovering quickly and will be a late decision for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, coach Eddie Howe confirmed in the press conference. "Sven's improving and he's improving quickly, so we'll see whether he makes it. It'll be close."

Botman was unable to return Sunday against Nottingham Forest but is close to rejoining the squad. He will be a late decision for Wednesday's game against Liverpool and will likely be evaluated after the final training sessions. If he remains out, Fabian Schar is expected to start again in central defense.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now