Koopmeiners (Achilles) hasn't been called up for Monday's match against Parma.

Koopmeiners was on the wrong side of questionable and will indeed sit this one out to try to heal from Achilles soreness. Instead, Kenan Yildiz (thigh) is good to go and will be an option to support Dusan Vlahovic along with Randal Kolo Muani, Nicolas Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.