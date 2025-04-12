Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Scores and subs off against Lecce

Koopmeiners scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner before leaving Saturday's 2-1 win over Lecce at the 67th minute "due to a tendon problem," coach Igor Tudor announced.

Koopmeiners hit the net shortly after kick-off with a precise cross-shot from inside the box, recording his third goal of the year and the second in the past five matches. He headed directly to the locker room upon being replaced due to a knock, so he'll need to be assessed before next Monday's away game versus Parma.