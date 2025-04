Milinkovic-Savic recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Milinkovic-Savic was unable to clear the ball and gifted the opener for Amin Sarr in the 64th minute. Milinkovic-Savic also made a tackle. He has recorded 18 saves in the last six games, also accumulating two clean sheets. Next Sunday, he faces Como.