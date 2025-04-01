Vitaliy Mykolenko Injury: Could play Wednesday

Mykolenko (thigh) is a possibility for Wednesday's match against Liverpool after training this week, according to manager David Moyes. "He has got a bit of an injury but he's back. He did a bit in training yesterday so we're hopeful he'll be okay. But we still have to wait and see tomorrow exactly how he is.

