Vitaliy Mykolenko Injury: Forced off injured Sunday

Mykolenko was forced off in the 69th minute of Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Belgium due to an apparent thigh injury that could be serious, according to coach Sergiy Rebrov in a press conference, Zorya Londonsk reports. "The fact Mykolenko couldn't carry on today means it's likely serious. We will see after his MRI scan."

Mykolenko suffered an apparent thigh injury Sunday and was forced off in the second half. He will likely be assessed by Everton's medical staff when he returns from international duty to determine whether he will miss time or be available for the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on April 2. If he has to miss time, Ashley Young will likely start at left-back.