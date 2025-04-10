Fantasy Soccer
Vitaliy Mykolenko headshot

Vitaliy Mykolenko Injury: Training with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Mykolenko (thigh) was spotted training with the team, the club posted.

Mykolenko missed Saturday's clash against Arsenal due to a thigh injury but was spotted training with the team this week, suggesting he is in a good position to return to the match squad Saturday against Nottingham Forest. He has been an undisputed starter this season and should return directly to the starting squad if deemed fit.

Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton
More Stats & News
