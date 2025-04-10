Vitaliy Mykolenko Injury: Training with team
Mykolenko (thigh) was spotted training with the team, the club posted.
Mykolenko missed Saturday's clash against Arsenal due to a thigh injury but was spotted training with the team this week, suggesting he is in a good position to return to the match squad Saturday against Nottingham Forest. He has been an undisputed starter this season and should return directly to the starting squad if deemed fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now