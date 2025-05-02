Top MLB Bets Today: Mariners, Rockies/Giants, Tigers for May 2nd Action

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

MLB Best Bets for Friday May 2nd

Previous article 1-2 (-1.18 units)

Season 31-42-1 (-12.99 units)

Key Trends to Watch in Today's MLB Games

Road Favorites - Astros -235 at White Sox, Dodgers -174 at Braves, Tigers -167 at Angels

Home Favorites (Largest) - Giants -265 vs Rockies, Yankees -205 vs Rays

Totals - Orioles/Royals 9.0-9.5, Braves/Dodgers 9.0-9.5

Several games with 7.5 totals today

Weather

Most of the outdoor games will have temperatues in the 70s today

Optimal run scoring environments (wind/temperature/park) - Nationals/Reds, Twins/Red Sox, Royals/Orioles

Astros/White Sox 46 degrees, Rockies/Giants 50 degrees

MLB Line Movement

Yankees -30

Giants -15

Bullpen Rankings (updated 4/29/25)

Top 5 (Mets, Dodgers, Astros, Diamondbacks, Padres). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Rockies, Cubs, Reds, Nationals, Marlins). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

MLB Friday Night Best Bets and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Picks

The biggest issue with the Mariners in 2024 was their offense and it started off slow again this year. But they have really started to hit over the last 2-3 weeks and the totals are not yet reflecting of it. Seattle averaged 3.1 runs per game in their first 12, but they are averaging 6.4 over their last 18. They are also 8-2 to the OVER on their team total in their last 10 games.

The Rangers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have scored 2 runs or less in 7 of them.

The total in this game is 8 and a lot of that is based off of the Mariners starting pitcher (Bryan Woo) and the Rangers terrible offense (3.6 runs per game over their last 10).

With that being said, the value lies in taking the Mariners' team total over 4.5 runs and I will also grab them on the moneyline. I feel like I have been snakebit whenever I look to correlate a run total and moneyline, but the Mariners look to be in a great spot tonight against Jack Leiter and the Rangers.

MLB Best Bets: Mariners ML for 1 unit (Fanatics -115); Mariners OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Picks

The Rockies/Giants game just slid under the total last night as the Rockies won their 2nd road game of the season 4-3. The pitching was better yesterday versus today with Robbie Ray and Antonio Senzatela going Friday. All 3 of Senzatela's road starts have gone under the total this season.

The Rockies have been outscored 4.9-2.1 in their 16 road games, but I just can not get to laying -1.5 runs on the Giants with how poorly their offense is and in Oracle Park. It could be another sweat on this under, but I will roll with it again tonight.

MLB Best Bet: Rockies/Giants UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -102)

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Picks

The Tigers are building on the momentum they built in their 2024 run to the playoffs while the Angels continue to get worse. Detroit is 7-3 in their last 10 and 13-7 in their last 20. The Angels are 2-8 in their last 10 and 5-15 in their last 20.

The Angels are a bottom 5 offense in baseball with an 85 wRC+ and they are second to last against left-handers at a 59 wRC+. Tarik Skubal is back in Cy Young form with a 2.34 ERA, 40:5 K:BB,

This one has the makings of a blowout much like Skubal's last start against the Orioles.

MLB Best Bet: Tigers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers +102)

MLB Picks Recap