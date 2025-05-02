A month into the 2025 season, RotoWire.com wanted to see what the most impactful injury of the first month of the MLB campaign has been. Using RotoWire.com's Injury Report, we ranked all MLB players who have been injured within the first month of the season and ranked them based on career WAR, according to Baseball-Reference.com, to see the impact they have on their team by not playing.

Most Impactful Injuries In The First Month of MLB Season

Whose Absence Has Been Felt The Most?

As close followers of the game know, players like Max Scherzer, Jason Heyward, and Kris Bryant are past their prime. While of course their current teams miss their veteran leadership in the clubhouse, their impact on the diamond likely hasn't hurt the Blue Jays, Padres and Rockies as much as other players on this list. So let's start with two players at the peak of their powers in the Rangers' Corey Seager and Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte.

Seager, Marte Among Most Impactful

The Diamondbacks' season got off to a brutal start when Marte went on the IL back on April 5, after hitting .346 across his first 26 at bats of the year. The two-time All-Star finished third in MVP voting last season, and the D-backs hovered around .500 for April in his absence. Look for his near return to provide a spark for a club that just took back-to-back series in NY against the Yankees and Mets. And Marte could be activated as soon as this weekend.

Meanwhile, 5-time All Star Corey Seager has played just 21 games so far this season, with the Rangers sitting at 16-16 heading into the weekend. The good news is Seager could return as soon as next Monday, providing a boon for a lineup that has only 3 regular starters hitting north of .250.

Snell, Arraez Missing In NL West Race

More absences felt across the month of April in MLB were Blake Snell of the Dodgers and Luis Arraez of the Padres. Snell inked a big money deal in the offseason, but has only made two starts for L.A. this year. A two-time Cy Young winner, he's expected back in the rotation before the All-Star break.

Arraez meanwhile is chasing his fourth career batting title, but will need to stay healthy the rest of the way to do so. He's hitting .298 in 24 games so far, and is back in the lineup this weekend for the Padres' weekend series in Pittsburgh.