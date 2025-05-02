MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

We have a pair of starters priced over $10k today in Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the pitcher that jumps out on the slate is Robbie Ray due to his $8,600 salary and matchup against the Rockies. Colorado ranks last in the MLB in team OPS at .632, which drops down to .546 away from Coors Field.

We've also starred Framber Valdez, Ben Brown and Gunnar Hoglund in our optimizer. Hoglund ranks as the best point-per-dollar option as he gets the minimum pitcher salary of $4k in his MLB debut. The 25-year-old has a 2.43 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in six starts at Triple-A this year. Valdez also stands out in matchup against the White Sox, who have the second lowest implied run total. I wouldn't blame anyone spending up for Skubal or Yamamoto, and it should also be noted that Joe Ryan and Jack Leiter rank well in all the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):