Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Royal Homecoming

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.
The Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks play seven games at home. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have a full week on the road. The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox also appear in seven, with a series at home and the other one away.
Every other team is scheduled for six contests, highlighted by a homestand for the Colorado Rockies.
Please check out the update, which will include individual hitter rankings on Sunday night.
Week of May 5 - 11
Weekly Team Hitting Rankings
KEY (100 neutral)
- HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
- SB – Stolen Base Index
- P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
- Runs – Runs scoring index
|TM
|GMS
|vLHP
|vRHP
|HOME
|AWAY
|HR LHB
|HR RHB
|SB
|P LHB
|P RHB
|RUNS
|AVE LHB
|AVE RHB
|TOTAL
|1
|ARZ
|7
|1
|6
|7
|0
|83
|81
|117
|103
|103
|106
|116
|116
|116
|2
|ATL
|7
|4
|3
|4
|3
|100
|94
|107
|101
|98
|118
|117
|115
|116
|3
|BAL
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|116
|98
|109
|104
|102
|103
|98
|96
|96
|4
|BOS
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|92
|93
|78
|100
|98
|97
|93
|92
|92
|5
|CHC
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|97
|96
|106
|102
|100
|100
|96
|95
|95
|6
|CHW
|7
|2
|5
|3
|4
|106
|95
|91
|99
|100
|100
|113
|112
|112
|7
|CIN
|7
|1
|6
|0
|7
|106
|106
|118
|99
|97
|98
|112
|111
|111
|8
Pitching Matchups
|TM
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|SUN
|ARZ
|Canning R
|Peterson L
|Senga R
|Yamamoto R
|May R
|Sasaki R
|Casparius R
|ATH
|Miller R
|Hancock R
|Woo R
|Carrasco R
|Warren R
|Rodon L
|ATL
|Singer R
|Abbott L
|Greene R
|Lodolo L
|@Falter L
|@Heaney L
|@Mlodzinski R
|BAL
|@Lopez R
|@Woods Richardson R
|@Ryan R
|@Hendricks R
|@Kochanowicz R
|@Anderson L
|BOS
|Eovaldi R
|Mahle R
|Leiter R
|@Lorenzen R
|@Ragans L
|@Lugo R
|CHC
|Roupp R
|Verlander R
|Ray L
|@Holmes R
|@Megill R
|@Canning R
|CHW
|@Ragans L
|@Lugo R
|@Wacha R
|@Bubic L
|Meyer R
|Cabrera R
|Alcantara R
|CIN
|@Smith-Shawver R
|@Sale L
|@Holmes R
|@Schwellenbach R
|@Brown R
|@McCullers Jr. R
|@Blanco R
|CLE
|@Irvin R
|@Lord R
|@Soroka R
|Nola R
|Suarez L
|Wheeler R
|COL
|Jobe R
|Mize R
|Skubal L
|Vasquez R
|Kolek R
|Pivetta R
|DET
|@Dollander R
|@Freeland L
|@Senzatela R
|Corbin L
|deGrom R
|Eovaldi R
|HOU
|@Myers R
|@Woodruff R
|@Priester R
|Martinez R
|Singer R
|Abbott L
|KC
|Smith R
|Burke R
|Cannon R
|Martin R
|Dobbins R
|Crochet L
|Giolito R
|LAA
|Turnbull R
|Berrios R
|Bassitt R
|Gibson R
|Eflin R
|Povich L
|LAD
|@Alcantara R
|@Quantrill R
|@Bellozo R
|@Pfaadt R
|@Rodriguez L
|@Burnes R
|@Gallen R
|MIA
|Casparius R
|Gonsolin R
|Knack R
|@Wilson R
|@Smith R
|@Burke R
|MIL
|Blanco R
|Wesneski R
|Valdez L
|@Littell R
|@Bradley R
|@Rasmussen R
|MIN
|Povich L
|Kremer R
|Sugano R
|Hicks R
|Webb R
|Roupp R
|NYM
|@Burnes R
|@Gallen R
|@Kelly R
|Taillon R
|Imanaga L
|Boyd L
|NYY
|Pivetta R
|King R
|Cease R
|@Bido R
|@Sears L
|@Severino R
|PHI
|@Rasmussen R
|@Baz R
|@Pepiot R
|@Williams R
|@Bibee R
|@Ortiz R
|PIT
|@Mikolas R
|@Liberatore L
|@Gray R
|Elder R
|Smith-Shawver R
|Sale L
|SD
|@Rodon L
|@Schmidt R
|@Fried L
|@Blalock R
|@Marquez R
|@Dollander R
|SEA
|@Severino R
|@Springs L
|@Hoglund R
|Gausman R
|Francis R
|Lauer L
|SF
|@Boyd L
|@Rea R
|@Brown R
|@Ober R
|@Paddack R
|@Lopez R
|STL
|Mlodzinski R
|Skenes R
|Keller R
|@Parker L
|@Williams R
|@Gore L
|TB
|Wheeler R
|Sanchez L
|Luzardo L
|Quintana L
|Peralta R
|Myers R
|TEX
|@Giolito R
|@Houck R
|@Bello R
|@Flaherty R
|@Olson R
|@Jobe R
|TOR
|@Anderson L
|@Kikuchi L
|@Soriano R
|@Castillo R
|@Evans R
|@Miller R
|WSH
|Ortiz R
|Lively R
|Allen L
|Fedde R
|Pallante R
|Mikolas R