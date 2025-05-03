Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Royal Homecoming

Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Royal Homecoming

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 3, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks play seven games at home. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have a full week on the road. The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox also appear in seven, with a series at home and the other one away.

Every other team is scheduled for six contests, highlighted by a homestand for the Colorado Rockies.

Please check out the update, which will include individual hitter rankings on Sunday night.

Week of May 5 - 11

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ716708381117103103106116116116
2ATL743431009410710198118117115116
3BAL6150611698109104102103989696
4BOS615339293781009897939292
5CHC615339796106102100100969595
6CHW72534106959199100100113112112
7CIN71607106106118999798112111111
8

The Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks play seven games at home. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have a full week on the road. The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox also appear in seven, with a series at home and the other one away.

Every other team is scheduled for six contests, highlighted by a homestand for the Colorado Rockies.

Please check out the update, which will include individual hitter rankings on Sunday night.

Week of May 5 - 11

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ716708381117103103106116116116
2ATL743431009410710198118117115116
3BAL6150611698109104102103989696
4BOS615339293781009897939292
5CHC615339796106102100100969595
6CHW72534106959199100100113112112
7CIN71607106106118999798112111111
8CLE6153311111010510297100989596
9COL61560111127819610398959998
10DET624339910990105105111989999
11HOU61533111109871049896979495
12KC716708678125104105111118117117
13LAA6156012810889100101102999898
14LAD71607888513598104123114116116
15MIA6063311410410510610798999999
16MIL61533104100102989593949393
17MIN61560105888910010091969494
18NYM6243390871299510093939594
19NYY6153310294769599101929393
20ATH6156086831139899100959595
21PHI6060610310095969690919191
22PIT62433898797989792939292
23SD6240611311488102104108979898
24SF61506102931149810091939393
25SEA62433909484100101102949595
26STL624339810310910199101969696
27TB633609794891009690959394
28TEX60606899981989999919393
29TOR62406111106101999694949393
30WAS615601131158898102100979898

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZCanning RPeterson LSenga RYamamoto RMay RSasaki RCasparius R
ATHMiller RHancock RWoo R Carrasco RWarren RRodon L
ATLSinger RAbbott LGreene RLodolo L@Falter L@Heaney L@Mlodzinski R
BAL @Lopez R@Woods Richardson R@Ryan R@Hendricks R@Kochanowicz R@Anderson L
BOS Eovaldi RMahle RLeiter R@Lorenzen R@Ragans L@Lugo R
CHCRoupp RVerlander RRay L @Holmes R@Megill R@Canning R
CHW@Ragans L@Lugo R@Wacha R@Bubic LMeyer RCabrera RAlcantara R
CIN@Smith-Shawver R@Sale L@Holmes R@Schwellenbach R@Brown R@McCullers Jr. R@Blanco R
CLE@Irvin R@Lord R@Soroka R Nola RSuarez LWheeler R
COL Jobe RMize RSkubal LVasquez RKolek RPivetta R
DET @Dollander R@Freeland L@Senzatela RCorbin LdeGrom REovaldi R
HOU@Myers R@Woodruff R@Priester R Martinez RSinger RAbbott L
KCSmith RBurke RCannon RMartin RDobbins RCrochet LGiolito R
LAA Turnbull RBerrios RBassitt RGibson REflin RPovich L
LAD@Alcantara R@Quantrill R@Bellozo R@Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L@Burnes R@Gallen R
MIACasparius RGonsolin RKnack R @Wilson R@Smith R@Burke R
MILBlanco RWesneski RValdez L @Littell R@Bradley R@Rasmussen R
MIN Povich LKremer RSugano RHicks RWebb RRoupp R
NYM@Burnes R@Gallen R@Kelly R Taillon RImanaga LBoyd L
NYYPivetta RKing RCease R @Bido R@Sears L@Severino R
PHI @Rasmussen R@Baz R@Pepiot R@Williams R@Bibee R@Ortiz R
PIT@Mikolas R@Liberatore L@Gray R Elder RSmith-Shawver RSale L
SD@Rodon L@Schmidt R@Fried L @Blalock R@Marquez R@Dollander R
SEA@Severino R@Springs L@Hoglund R Gausman RFrancis RLauer L
SF@Boyd L@Rea R@Brown R @Ober R@Paddack R@Lopez R
STLMlodzinski RSkenes RKeller R @Parker L@Williams R@Gore L
TB Wheeler RSanchez LLuzardo LQuintana LPeralta RMyers R
TEX @Giolito R@Houck R@Bello R@Flaherty R@Olson R@Jobe R
TOR @Anderson L@Kikuchi L@Soriano R@Castillo R@Evans R@Miller R
WSHOrtiz RLively RAllen L Fedde RPallante RMikolas R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: May the Force Be With You
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: May the Force Be With You
Best College Baseball Bets for Saturday, May 3rd
Best College Baseball Bets for Saturday, May 3rd
Top MLB Betting Picks for May 3rd: Cash In on Today's Best Bets
Top MLB Betting Picks for May 3rd: Cash In on Today's Best Bets
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 3
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 3