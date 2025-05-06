Aaron Ashby Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Ashby (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affiliate on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby has been out since early March with a right oblique strain but has finally been cleared to appear in a game. The left-hander's rehab assignment figures to be a lengthy one given how much time he's missed, but he could be back before the end of May. Ashby was competing for a spot in the Brewers' rotation before he got hurt, but it's not clear whether they'll bring him back as a starter or reliever.