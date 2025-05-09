Aaron Ashby Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Ashby (oblique) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby started the season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain he suffered in mid-March. He was recently cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, and in his lone outing in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw is aiming to toss about three innings Sunday, and he'll likely need multiple rehab outings before he's cleared to return to the majors.