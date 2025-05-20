Aaron Civale Injury: Making another rehab start

Civale is scheduled to make the third start of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville, MLB.com reports.

Civale has looked sharp in both of his first two rehab outings with Nashville and looked to be a candidate to return from the 15-day injured list this week after tossing five scoreless frames and 60 pitches in his most recent Triple-A start last Wednesday. The Brewers ultimately decided to have Civale get stretched out a little more at Triple-A, but if Tuesday's start goes smoothly, he should rejoin the big club early next week. Civale was healthy heading into Opening Day but made just one start before landing on the IL on March 31 due to a left hamstring strain.