Aaron Civale Injury: Making rehab start Thursday

Civale (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Civale suffered a setback with his left hamstring strain in early April that delayed his recovery, but he's progressed well enough since then to be cleared to pitch in games. It will be his first time pitching in a game in more than six weeks, so the right-hander will likely require at least a couple rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' rotation.