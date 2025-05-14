Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Civale Injury: Pitches well again in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Civale (hamstring) tossed five shutout innings in his second rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday

Civale allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two while getting his pitch count up to 60. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the team will get together and make a decision on whether Civale will make another rehab start or rejoin the big-league rotation next week. The veteran righty has been out since late March with a strained left hamstring.

