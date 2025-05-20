Aaron Judge News: Blasts two-run homer

Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and another run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Texas.

Judge extended the Yankees' lead to five runs in the eighth inning, when he took Caleb Boushley deep for a two-run home run that barely made it over the right field fence. Judge has six home runs since the beginning of May and 16 on the season, which is tied with Kyle Schwarber for second most in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani (17).