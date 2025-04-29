Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Judge headshot

Aaron Judge News: Cracks ninth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 7:37pm

Judge went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and three runs scored in Tuesday's 15-3 win over Baltimore.

Judge hit the second of four first-inning home runs off a returning Kyle Gibson, and the former crossed home plate two additional times in the fourth and fifth innings. It's been an incredibly dominant start to the season for Judge, who leads the majors in batting average (.412), OPS (1.235) and RBI (29) and is third in home runs behind Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez (10 each).

