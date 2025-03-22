Aaron Judge News: Gets off schneid with spring homer

Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly Saturday in a Grapefruit League loss to Philadelphia.

It's been a rough spring for Judge, who is slashing just .138/.278/.276 over 36 plate appearances. However, the slugger was at least able to avoid going through the exhibition slate without a long ball when he belted a 381-foot, two-run blast to left field in the third inning Saturday. Fantasy managers may remember that Judge had an awful first month last season, batting just .180 with three long balls, but he still finished the campaign with a career-best 1.159 OPS, along with 58 homers and a career-high 144 RBI, so there's no reason to fret about his tepid Grapefruit League stats.