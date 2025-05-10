Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Judge headshot

Aaron Judge News: Goes yard twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Judge went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the A's.

The Sacramento native put on a show for his hometown fans with a pair of solo shots, taking JP Sears deep in the fourth inning before crushing a Justin Sterner fastball 433 feet to straightaway center field in the sixth. Judge now leads the major leagues in homers (14), RBI (37) and OPS (1.258) as he looks to repeat as AL MVP.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
