Aaron Judge News: Hits go-ahead homer
Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Judge put the Yankees ahead with his eighth-inning blast. He's on a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-25 (.480) with three homers and seven RBI in that span. He's also struck out 11 times over the last seven contests, but that hasn't stopped him from making a massive impact when he connects. The superstar slugger is batting .412 with a 1.279 OPS, 15 homers, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored, three stolen bases, 12 doubles and two triples over 43 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now