Aaron Judge News: Hits go-ahead homer

Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Judge put the Yankees ahead with his eighth-inning blast. He's on a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-25 (.480) with three homers and seven RBI in that span. He's also struck out 11 times over the last seven contests, but that hasn't stopped him from making a massive impact when he connects. The superstar slugger is batting .412 with a 1.279 OPS, 15 homers, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored, three stolen bases, 12 doubles and two triples over 43 games this season.