Aaron Judge News: Perfect from plate
Judge went 3-for-3 with one walk, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.
Batting out of the three spot Wednesday, Judge put the Yankees on the board with a two-run homer off Cade Povich in the first inning. Judge reached base safely on each of his next three at-bats, including a single in the seventh inning that brought Oswald Peraza home. After logging one home run over a 20-game span in April, Judge has gone deep in three of his last four outings with six RBI over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now