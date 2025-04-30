Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Judge headshot

Aaron Judge News: Perfect from plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Judge went 3-for-3 with one walk, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

Batting out of the three spot Wednesday, Judge put the Yankees on the board with a two-run homer off Cade Povich in the first inning. Judge reached base safely on each of his next three at-bats, including a single in the seventh inning that brought Oswald Peraza home. After logging one home run over a 20-game span in April, Judge has gone deep in three of his last four outings with six RBI over that span.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now