Aaron Judge News: Three hits, three RBI in loss

Judge went 3-for-5 with three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-8 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Judge drove in two runs on a single in the fourth inning and added another RBI base hit in the ninth. The 32-year-old has recorded hits in eight of his past 10 games, six of which have been multi-hit efforts. On the season, he's slashing an eye-popping .397/.505/.607 with seven home runs, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored and two steals across 95 plate appearances.