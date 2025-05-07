MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 7

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
We don't have any starters priced over $10k today but we do have a few team aces on this slate, highlighted by Hunter Greene. He's the most obvious choice, and we have him projected to be on roughly one-third of teams in GPPs. The Braves are below average in team batting average and have been held under five runs in six consecutive games.
We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Grant Holmes and Charlie Morton in our optimizer. Morton is strictly a contrarian GPP value play as he's priced $1,500 lower than any other starter on the slate. Meanwhile, Sanchez is priced $2,200 less than his FanDuel salary and his strikeout potential gives him a high ceiling. Dylan Cease is also worth consideration as he ranks well in the metrics below and has dipped down to $8k.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Hunter Greene
|1
|3
|1
|9
|Cristopher Sanchez
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Grant Holmes
|3
|12
|5
|6
|Dylan Cease
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Michael Wacha
|5
|2
|12
|8
|Shane Baz
|6
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
We don't have any starters priced over $10k today but we do have a few team aces on this slate, highlighted by Hunter Greene. He's the most obvious choice, and we have him projected to be on roughly one-third of teams in GPPs. The Braves are below average in team batting average and have been held under five runs in six consecutive games.
We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Grant Holmes and Charlie Morton in our optimizer. Morton is strictly a contrarian GPP value play as he's priced $1,500 lower than any other starter on the slate. Meanwhile, Sanchez is priced $2,200 less than his FanDuel salary and his strikeout potential gives him a high ceiling. Dylan Cease is also worth consideration as he ranks well in the metrics below and has dipped down to $8k.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Hunter Greene
|1
|3
|1
|9
|Cristopher Sanchez
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Grant Holmes
|3
|12
|5
|6
|Dylan Cease
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Michael Wacha
|5
|2
|12
|8
|Shane Baz
|6
|6
|3
|11
|Jackson Jobe
|7
|10
|14
|1
|Max Fried
|8
|1
|8
|14
|Jose Berrios
|9
|7
|9
|2
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10
|11
|10
|12
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|11
|8
|6
|5
|Chase Dollander
|12
|13
|7
|3
|Charlie Morton
|13
|14
|13
|10
|Jonathan Cannon
|14
|9
|11
|13
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|HR Rate
|Stack Popularity
|Tigers
|6.3
|3
|High
|Royals
|5.9
|14
|High
|Yankees
|5.2
|1
|Medium
|Twins
|5.2
|8
|High
|Phillies
|5.0
|6
|Medium
|Blue Jays
|4.6
|13
|High
|Angels
|4.3
|2
|Medium
|Orioles
|4.2
|4
|Medium
|Rockies
|4.1
|11
|Medium
|Braves
|4.1
|5
|Low
|Rays
|3.9
|9
|Medium
|Reds
|3.7
|7
|Low
|Padres
|3.1
|10
|Low
|White Sox
|2.9
|12
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Royals vs. RHP Jonathan Cannon (4.61 FIP, 1.45 WHIP). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Cavan Biggio, Michael Massey, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt
Tigers vs. RHP Chase Dollander (6.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP). Key pieces: Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson
Blue Jays vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (5.06 FIP, 1.54 WHIP). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero, Ernie Clement, George Springer, Anthony Santander
Phillies vs. RHP Shane Baz (3.86 ERA). Key pieces: Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Luis Rengifo: 5-for-7, 1 HR; .714 BA, 2.286 OPS
- Aaron Judge: 4-for-10, 1 HR; .400 BA, 1.400 OPS
- George Springer: 7-for-16, 1 3B; .438 BA, 1.033 OPS
- Yoan Moncada: 12-for-39, 3 HR; .308 BA, 1.002 OPS
- Anthony Santander: 5-for-19, 1 HR; .263 BA, .838 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.