MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 7

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 7, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

We don't have any starters priced over $10k today but we do have a few team aces on this slate, highlighted by Hunter Greene. He's the most obvious choice, and we have him projected to be on roughly one-third of teams in GPPs. The Braves are below average in team batting average and have been held under five runs in six consecutive games.

We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Grant Holmes and Charlie Morton in our optimizer. Morton is strictly a contrarian GPP value play as he's priced $1,500 lower than any other starter on the slate. Meanwhile, Sanchez is priced $2,200 less than his FanDuel salary and his strikeout potential gives him a high ceiling. Dylan Cease is also worth consideration as he ranks well in the metrics below and has dipped down to $8k. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Hunter Greene1319
Cristopher Sanchez2527
Grant Holmes31256
Dylan Cease4444
Michael Wacha52128
Shane Baz6

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Tigers6.33High
Royals5.914High
Yankees5.21Medium
Twins5.28High
Phillies5.06Medium
Blue Jays4.613High
Angels4.32Medium
Orioles4.24Medium
Rockies4.111Medium
Braves4.15Low
Rays3.99Medium
Reds3.77Low
Padres3.110Low
White Sox2.912Low

My primary team stack targets

Royals vs. RHP Jonathan Cannon (4.61 FIP, 1.45 WHIP). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Cavan Biggio, Michael Massey, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt

Tigers vs. RHP Chase Dollander (6.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP). Key pieces: Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson

Blue Jays vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (5.06 FIP, 1.54 WHIP). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero, Ernie Clement, George Springer, Anthony Santander

Phillies vs. RHP Shane Baz (3.86 ERA). Key pieces: Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
