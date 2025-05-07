MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 7

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

We don't have any starters priced over $10k today but we do have a few team aces on this slate, highlighted by Hunter Greene. He's the most obvious choice, and we have him projected to be on roughly one-third of teams in GPPs. The Braves are below average in team batting average and have been held under five runs in six consecutive games.

We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Grant Holmes and Charlie Morton in our optimizer. Morton is strictly a contrarian GPP value play as he's priced $1,500 lower than any other starter on the slate. Meanwhile, Sanchez is priced $2,200 less than his FanDuel salary and his strikeout potential gives him a high ceiling. Dylan Cease is also worth consideration as he ranks well in the metrics below and has dipped down to $8k.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):