Aaron Nola Injury: Goes on IL with sprained ankle

The Phillies placed Nola on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right ankle sprain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nola evidently suffered the injury prior to his start in Cleveland last week, which could at least partly explain why he's coughed up a whopping 13 runs over 8.2 innings in his last two outings. He will be eligible to return May 30, but it's unclear whether he will be ready to go on that date. Mick Abel is making a spot start in Nola's place Sunday versus the Pirates before Taijuan Walker re-enters the rotation.