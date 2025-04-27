Aaron Nola News: Delivers quality start

Nola did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Cubs. He allowed a run on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.

Nola coughed up a run in the second inning but otherwise had no trouble in the quality start. He commanded the zone by throwing 73 of 99 pitches for strikes. He generated 16 swinging strikes, with six coming via the cutter. Nola snapped a five-start losing skid and delivered his first quality start since April 5. He'll carry a 5.40 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.