Aaron Nola News: Picks up win despite neck issues

Nola (1-5) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Per Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Nola was in danger of being scratched from Saturday's start after he felt his neck lock up, which led the Phillies to reinstate Ranger Suarez from the 15-day injured list as an emergency option. Nola relayed after the game that the tightness was limited to the right side of his neck, and it didn't appear to bother him all that much as he tossed 109 pitches (69 strikes) over six scoreless frames while generating 12 whiffs and eight groundouts. How Nola's neck responds following Saturday's outing will determine his availability for his next scheduled start against the Guardians next weekend.