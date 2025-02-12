Abner Uribe Injury: Going slow

Uribe will go slow as he comes back from right knee surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He underwent surgery to repair a lateral miniscus tear in mid-June of 2024. This is a vague report, but it sounds like Uribe's status is questionable for Opening Day. Brewers closer Trevor Megill is dealing with an undisclosed injury, so if Uribe can get up to speed and Megill's injury lingers, Uribe could figure into the ninth-inning mix.