Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update

This article is part of our Spring Training Job Battles series.

Ian Anderson was traded to the Angels on Sunday while Elder was optioned the same day, and Waldrep was optioned back in late February. That leaves Holmes and Smith-Shawver as the final two members of Atlanta's Opening Day rotation, with one of them set to make way once Spencer Strider is ready to return from internal brace surgery.

This will likely be a platoon between Kelenic and De La Cruz until Ronald Acuna Jr. is back from knee surgery, something the former MVP hopes will happen in early or mid-May. The Braves threw a wrench into the mix with the addition of Verdugo, however, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal on Thursday. Considering how late he signed, he probably won't be ready to play in major-league games for several weeks, leaving him with at most a very brief window to work his way into the mix before Acuna returns.

Throughout the spring, I've covered every spot that's up for grabs in the National League, with articles on the East , Central and West divisions. This article will cover every battle which has been resolved this spring, as well as a few of the more significant ones which remain undecided.

Throughout the spring, I've covered every spot that's up for grabs in the National League, with articles on the East, Central and West divisions. This article will cover every battle which has been resolved this spring, as well as a few of the more significant ones which remain undecided.

Note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 3/1

Atlanta Braves

Right Field: Bryan De La Cruz (629), Jarred Kelenic (647), Alex Verdugo (692)

This will likely be a platoon between Kelenic and De La Cruz until Ronald Acuna Jr. is back from knee surgery, something the former MVP hopes will happen in early or mid-May. The Braves threw a wrench into the mix with the addition of Verdugo, however, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal on Thursday. Considering how late he signed, he probably won't be ready to play in major-league games for several weeks, leaving him with at most a very brief window to work his way into the mix before Acuna returns.

Fourth/Fifth Starter: Grant Holmes (265), AJ Smith-Shawver (533), Hurston Waldrep (744), Bryce Elder (750)

Ian Anderson was traded to the Angels on Sunday while Elder was optioned the same day, and Waldrep was optioned back in late February. That leaves Holmes and Smith-Shawver as the final two members of Atlanta's Opening Day rotation, with one of them set to make way once Spencer Strider is ready to return from internal brace surgery.

Miami Marlins

Catcher: Agustin Ramirez (616), Nick Fortes (706), Liam Hicks (750)

While Ramirez could still make the majority of the starts behind the plate in Miami this season, it was hardly a surprise to see the penny-pinching Marlins refuse to start his service-time clock on Opening Day. He was optioned in mid-March despite producing a 1.028 OPS in nine spring games. Fortes will open the year as the starter, with Rule 5 pick Hicks as his backup.

Closer: Calvin Faucher (350), Jesus Tinoco (625), Anthony Bender (722), Andrew Nardi (750)

The Marlins haven't named a closer this spring, and none of the top candidates have distinguished themselves in Grapefruit League play. Faucher, who got the first opportunity after Tanner Scott was traded last year, has a 7.04 ERA and 6:4 K:BB in 7.2 innings this spring. Tinoco, who got the next opportunity after Faucher hit the injured list with a shoulder impingement, owns a 9.72 ERA and 7:5 K:BB in 8.1 frames. If there's a third name in the mix, it's no longer Nardi, who will open the year on the 60-day IL due to lower-back inflammation. Instead, Bender could be the dark horse. He has a 5.19 ERA in 8.2 spring innings, but that comes with a 10:2 K:BB.

New York Mets

Second Base: Luisangel Acuna (531), Brett Baty (581), Jeff McNeil (600), Ronny Mauricio (725)

McNeil's oblique strain, which will keep him out for at least the first couple weeks of the season, has opened up an opportunity for the Mets' younger infielders, and an unexpected name has emerged as the leading candidate to claim the majority of the starts. Baty, who hasn't played an inning at second base at the major-league level and owns a .607 OPS in 169 career games, has played himself back into the Mets' thinking with a 1.186 OPS this spring and appears set to open on the large side of a platoon with Acuna. Acuna has just a .573 OPS in the Grapefruit League, so it's possible he doesn't even make the roster (though his ability to backup Francisco Lindor at shortstop probably keeps him safe). Mauricio is still working his way back from knee surgery and won't be in the mix to start the season.

Fourth/Fifth Starter: Tylor Megill (422), Griffin Canning (527), Paul Blackburn (727)

Megill and Canning have won these two spots, with Blackburn set to open the year in the bullpen. Megill has an 18:4 K:BB in 17 innings this spring, but Canning has been even better, posting a 22:5 K:BB in 14.1 frames while allowing just three runs. The 28-year-old righty could be an interesting sleeper now that he's finally gotten away from an Angels organization which has struggled to develop pitchers.

Philadelphia Phillies

Closer: Jordan Romano (193), Orion Kerkering (392), Jose Alvarado (629), Matt Strahm (687)

The Phillies still haven't named Romano (or anyone else) their dedicated closer to open the season, but the former Blue Jay has done everything he can to prove he's past the elbow troubles which ruined his 2024 campaign. He's yet to allow an earned run in 8.2 spring innings, striking out eight while walking two.

Alvarado also had a down year last year but is having an incredible spring, striking out 58.8 percent of opposing batters while allowing just three hits and three walks in nine scoreless innings. Kerkering's 10:1 K:BB and one run allowed in 8.1 spring innings are great marks as well, while Strahm is putting a minor shoulder injury behind him, pitching in a minor-league game Saturday. If Rob Thomson wants to stick with a committee approach, he's got the pieces to do it.

Washington Nationals

Third/Fourth/Fifth Starter: Michael Soroka (444), DJ Herz (484), Trevor Williams (619), Mitchell Parker (636), Shinnosuke Ogasawara (746)

The Nationals optioned Herz and Ogasawara on Friday, leaving Soroka, Williams and Parker as the winners of their final three rotation spots. Herz's strikeout upside will make him an interesting option if and when he returns to the rotation later this season, but his awful 4:9 K:BB in 9.2 innings this season left the Nationals with little choice but to send him down. Ogasawara didn't look like an MLB pitcher this spring, posting an 11.25 ERA, 2.67 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB in 12 innings.

Chicago Cubs

Third Base: Matt Shaw (208), Jon Berti (608), Justin Turner (662), Vidal Brujan (730)

Shaw got past his early-spring oblique issue in time to start both games of the Tokyo Series at third base, leaving him the clear winner of this job. Not only did he start both games, he hit fifth both times, which suggests (though it doesn't guarantee) that the Cubs view him as a relatively key figure this season.

Fifth Starter: Ben Brown (586), Colin Rea (686), Javier Assad (718), Jordan Wicks (744)

Brown pitched in long relief in the Tokyo Series, striking out five while allowing two earned runs in 2.2 innings and taking a loss. That doesn't necessarily mean he's headed to the pen, however. The competition remains open between Brown and Rea, with Wicks getting optioned Thursday. Assad will open on the injured list as he works his way back from a mild oblique strain, but he could push for the spot as well once healthy. Brown remains the only member of this group with real strikeout upside but could find himself filling multiple roles throughout the year.

Cincinnati Reds

First Base/Third Base/DH: Spencer Steer (173), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (216), Jeimer Candelario (398), Gavin Lux (406), Noelvi Marte (639)

This battle has been settled as far as Opening Day goes. Marte was optioned two weeks ago, while Steer will open the year on the injured list while recovering from a shoulder strain, an injury which dates back to last season. He recently began getting at-bats in minor-league camp, but for the start of the season, Lux should start at third most games while Encarnacion-Strand and Candelario split first base and designated hitter in some configuration.

Closer: Alexis Diaz (208), Taylor Rogers (608), Scott Barlow (666), Tony Santillan (706), Graham Ashcraft (717), Emilio Pagan (743)

Diaz's hold on the closer job appeared to be on shaky ground after his downturn last season saw him produce an uncloserlike 3.99 ERA, accompanied by a downright bad 5.06 xFIP and 4.48 SIERA. Still, it seemed like he'd at least open the year in the role, even if he was at risk of quickly losing it. Instead, he pitched so poorly this spring (1:5 K:BB, 13.50 ERA, 3.30 WHIP in four appearances) that the Reds elected to have him open the year on the injured list due to hip inflammation.

It's possible Diaz's struggled are genuinely attributable to a minor hip problem and that he'll be the best version of himself for five-plus months this season once he sorts that out, but this very much looks like the Reds have lost confidence in him and are making up an excuse to take him out of the firing line for a bit. The Reds haven't indicated who would take over the ninth in his absence, but Rogers (83 career saves) and Barlow (58 career saves) look like the most natural candidates. Ashcraft, whose good stuff has only translated to a 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 16.6 percent strikeout rate in 60 career starts, could be an option as well if his numbers take off with his move to the bullpen.

Milwaukee Brewers

Third Base: Caleb Durbin (526), Tyler Black (733), Oliver Dunn (733), Andruw Monasterio (751), Vinny Capra (750)

Dunn has seemingly won this job for Opening Day at least, but he's not a great bet to keep it. He does own a strong .960 OPS this spring, but he struggled to a .597 OPS and 38.6 percent strikeout rate in 41 games last season. Durbin, Black and Monasterio have all been sent down, but it would be a surprise not to see Durbin pretty early in the year. He hit .287/.396/.471 in 82 games for Triple-A Scranton in the Yankees' system last season before coming to Milwaukee in the Devin Williams trade. Capra, a 28-year-old with 37 career MLB plate appearances to his name and a below-average batting line in the minors last year, could fill the short side of a platoon with Dunn until Durbin arrives.

Closer: Trevor Megill (154), Joel Payamps (667), Abner Uribe (713), Craig Yoho (720), Jared Koenig (747)

Megill remains the presumed favorite here, but he hasn't had a smooth start to the year. He was delayed by an undisclosed injury early in camp but returned to make six appearances before spending over a week without appearing in a major-league game. He returned Monday but struggled, hitting one batter and allowing two hits and two earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Megill's strange spring leaves plenty of room for speculating on some of the other options. Among the top candidates, Payamps (7:1 K:BB, 2 ER in 6 IP), Yoho (15:3 K:BB, 3 ER in 8.2 IP) and Koenig (9:2 K:BB, 1 ER in 6 IP) are having good springs, while Uribe (8:6 K:BB, 7 ER in 5.2 IP) is not.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Catcher: Joey Bart (242), Endy Rodriguez (597), Henry Davis (670)

Davis was optioned Saturday, leaving Bart and Rodriguez as the Pirates' two catchers to open the year. Bart is expected to be the starter, but if Rodriguez outplays him early in the year, don't count him out from taking over the top job. After spending all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 24-year-old has a .966 OPS this spring, striking out just five times to go with nine walks.

Second Base: Nick Gonzales (575), Nick Yorke (695), Adam Frazier (751)

Yorke was optioned Saturday, leaving Gonzales the winner of this job and Frazier expected to serve as a utility man. Gonzales' pathway to everyday playing time means he'll matter in deeper leagues, but he's unlikely to produce enough power or speed to matter in shallower setups. He has a modest nine homers and five steals in 515 career major-league plate appearances.

Closer: David Bednar (191), Dennis Santana (675), Colin Holderman (688), Tanner Rainey (N/A)

Bednar is yet to be officially named the Pirates' closer and owns a 10.13 ERA in eight spring innings, though his 10:3 K:BB is perfectly fine and he's been trending in the right direction recently. Among the primary alternatives, Holderman (11:0 K:BB, 1 ER, 6 H in 7.2 IP) has been excellent, while Santana (3:2 K:BB, 2 ER, 1 H in 7.2 IP) has been fine. Non-roster invitee Rainey, who has 15 career saves, deserves a mention as well. He struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery last year but has a 12:2 K:BB with one run allowed on two hits in eight innings this spring.

St. Louis Cardinals

Catcher: Ivan Herrera (210), Pedro Pages (694)

The Cardinals have yet to officially announce how they'll split time between these two backstops, but while Pages is a better defender, he's hardly a defensive specialist, and his bat continues to lag far behind Herrera's. Herrera has the far better OPS this spring (1.091 vs. .698) and beat Pages by a considerable amount in all three triple-slash categories last year (.301/.372/.428 vs. .238/.281/.376). Even if the pair begin the year in a relatively even split, Herrera seems likely to eventually earn the majority of the playing time.

Second Base/Left Field: Brendan Donovan (243), Lars Nootbaar (260), Nolan Gorman (487)

With Victor Scott winning the center field job (more on that in a minute), one of these three players is out of luck, and it looks like it'll be Gorman, with Nootbaar starting in left field and Donovan at second base most games. Gorman has cut his strikeout rate to 21.4 percent this spring but has slashed just .189/.232/.321 in 56 trips to the plate, homering just once. He'll likely spend some time as the designated hitter but is behind Alec Burleson at that position as well.

Center Field: Lars Nootbaar (260), Victor Scott (369), Michael Siani (732)

Perhaps the hype for Scott was simply a year too early. One of the more popular sleepers last spring thanks to his 94 steals in the minors in 2023, Scott made last year's Opening Day roster but proceeded to hit just .179/.219/.283 in 53 games and struggled upon his return to Triple-A. Following an excellent spring which has seen him hit .349/.451/.721 with four homers and five steals in 16 games, he'll again be the team's Opening Day center fielder. Siani, who eventually took the job from Scott last season but didn't hit all that much better (.228/.285/.285), will be on the team as a reserve outfielder and defensive replacement, while Nootbaar will spend most of his time in left field.

Fourth/Fifth Starter: Quinn Mathews (590), Michael McGreevy (581), Andre Pallante (655), Steven Matz (714), Matthew Liberatore (733)

This job battle took an unexpected turn, with Liberatore, who I didn't even include in my initial NL Central Job Battles article, named to one of these two spots. Pallante will take the other. Liberatore owns a 5.86 ERA and a 7.4 percent K-BB% as a starter but has a 3.89 ERA and 13.5 percent K-BB% in relief, but his 1.62 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 16.2 innings this spring evidently convinced the Cardinals that he deserves another chance in the rotation. Matz will open the year in the bullpen, while both Mathews and McGreevy have been optioned.

The decision to send down McGreevy is particularly strange, as he looked great in his first taste of the big leagues last season (1.96 ERA, 18:2 K:BB in 23 IP) and just as good this spring (1.08 ERA, 12:0 K:BB in 16.2 IP). There's still hope for him providing plenty of fantasy value this year, however, as the Cardinals will reportedly expand to a six-man rotation starting April 16. McGreevy looks like a top candidate to take that spot.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Center Field: Jake McCarthy (220), Alek Thomas (700)

The Diamondbacks have yet to announce a winner of this battle, but the smart money seems to be on McCarthy. He outperformed Thomas by a significant margin last year (.749 OPS vs. .603 OPS), and while the 24-year-old Thomas still theoretically has more upside, he's struggled to a .529 OPS this spring. McCarthy looks like himself, with a .713 OPS and four steals in 17 games. Both candidates bat left-handed, so there's no natural platoon here.

Fifth Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (191), Ryne Nelson (604), Jordan Montgomery (641)

Pfaadt has officially won this job, with Nelson set to open the year in the rotation. Pfaadt had a 14:5 K:BB and 4.80 ERA this spring, while Nelson struggled to a 7.90 ERA but had a decent enough 9:3 K:BB. After a strong second half last year (3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 26.6 K%, 5.6 BB%), Nelson looks overqualified as a sixth starter but will have to be patient to wait for his next chance.

Montgomery will also open in the bullpen, unless the Diamondbacks can manage to find a trade partner. He struggled to a 6.23 ERA and 1.65 WHIP last season and allowed five runs with a 2:3 K:BB in three innings this spring, so teams won't be lining up to take him off Arizona's hands.

Closer: Justin Martinez (216), A.J. Puk (257), Kevin Ginkel (684), Joe Mantiply (750)

This battle will officially carry over into the start of the regular season, with manager Torey Lovullo saying the team wouldn't name a closer by Opening Day and would play the matchups early in the season. That would seem to mean a split between the right-handed Martinez and the left-handed Puk to start the year, though Ginkel and Mantiply could even earn saves as well in a full-blown committee.

Lovullo did seem to frame the situation as if the team would eventually settle on a dedicated closer, however, and Martinez and Puk remain the favorites. Martinez signed an extension just two days after Lovullo's announcement, which could indicate the Diamondbacks view him as the closer of the future and want to lock in his salary before his save totals could inflate his compensation in arbitration, but Puk had a 1.72 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 35.0 percent strikeout rate and 5.1 percent walk rate after returning to the bullpen last season and isn't going to cede the job without a fight.

Colorado Rockies

Left Field/Right Field: Hunter Goodman (363), Jordan Beck (552), Zac Veen (611), Sean Bouchard (732), Sam Hilliard (741), Nick Martini (746)

What looked like one open spot in the massive Coors Field outfield became two when the Rockies traded Nolan Jones back to the Guardians, acquiring Tyler Freeman in return. While Freeman may eventually move into one of these two spots, he'll start at second base in the early part of the year while Thairo Estrada recovers from a broken wrist.

Goodman will spend some time at these two positions, but with the Rockies only carrying two catchers, they'll want to keep his legs fresh to back up Jacob Stallings, so don't expect him to feature too regularly in the outfield. Meanwhile, Veen was optioned despite hitting .279/.353/.475 with two homers and nine steals this spring, though he could be a factor before too long.

That leaves Beck, Bouchard, Hilliard and Martini fighting for two spots. Beck struck out 35.3 percent of the time in his 55-game debut last year while posting a .521 OPS, and he owns the exact same strikeout rate this spring to go alone with a poor .699 OPS. That said, his youth promises a hint of upside, something the others lack. Hilliard is a 31-year-old with a career 84 wRC+ and a .478 OPS this spring, while Martini is a 34-year-old who at least has a passable 101 career wRC+ and a strong 1.067 OPS in Cactus League play. It's possible Bouchard is the most interesting member of the group. The 28-year-old struggled to a .586 OPS in 31 games last year but has a 1.063 OPS this spring and a career wRC+ of 115 in limited action (248 plate appearances).

Fourth/Fifth Starter: Chase Dollander (693), Antonio Senzatela (744), Bradley Blalock (751)

It's rare that you'll ever want to roster a Rockies starter, but Dollander could one day be the exception. He's talented enough to rank as James Anderson's 29th pitching prospect despite the fact that he faces a future where half his starts will come at Coors Field. While he's yet to be officially optioned, however, reports suggest he'll open the year in the minors after struggling to a 7.13 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in six spring starts. Senzatela will open the year in the rotation, and with Austin Gomber set to miss the first couple turns after his spring buildup was delayed by shoulder soreness, Blalock (who had a 5.87 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in his 30.2-inning debut last year) will likely fill in as a spot starter.

Closer: Seth Halvorsen (529), Tyler Kinley (606), Victor Vodnik (703)

Rockies closers are slightly more palatable than Rockies starters, as they can only blow up your ratios one inning at a time, but this is still a situation that's best avoided if you can help it. The Rockies haven't indicated which way they're leaning, which makes it even tougher to speculate. Kinley (10:2 K:BB, 0 ER, 1 H in 6.1 IP) is having an excellent spring, while Vodnik (8:1 K:BB, 3 ER, 7 H in 7 IP) is doing well enough as well. Halvorsen, who allowed two earned runs in his 12.1-inning debut last year, has a 9:5 K:BB and 6.23 ERA this spring.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Second Base/Center Field: Tommy Edman (171), Andy Pages (480), Hyeseong Kim (612), Miguel Rojas (740)

With Kim optioned in mid-March, it was Edman at second and Pages in center for both games of the Tokyo Series. However, Rojas also started both games, serving as the shortstop in the absence of Mookie Betts (illness). It's too early to say whether Pages will be an everyday player, especially considering both games in Japan came against lefties. Pages crushed lefties but hit just .213/.277/.371 against righties as a rookie, so we could still see Edman in center and Rojas at second against many right-handers this season.

Fifth Starter: Dustin May (308), Tony Gonsolin (598), Bobby Miller (644)

May is the only member of this trio of favorites who had a healthy spring, so he'll get the first crack at the fifth starter role for the defending champions. Gonsolin will open the year on the injured list after hurting his back while lifting, while Miller was hit in the head by a comebacker in late February and had his spring build-up disrupted, so he'll open the year in the minors to finish ramping up.

San Diego Padres

Catcher: Luis Campusano (569), Elias Diaz (617)

Campusano was optioned Sunday, leaving Diaz the starter behind the plate. A bat-first backstop, Campusano didn't help himself by hitting just .214/.241/.321 in 14 games this spring. Martin Maldonado will be Diaz's backup.

Designated Hitter: Tirso Ornelas (659), Gavin Sheets (660), Yuli Gurriel (750)

Ornelas was optioned Saturday, which means this looks set to be a platoon between Sheets and Gurriel. The left-handed Sheets hit just .230/.295/.385 across four years with the White Sox, but he owns a 1.041 OPS with six homers this spring. He'll turn 29 in April, so he's not exactly young, but there could be room for a modest mid-career breakout now that he's gotten free from arguably the worst organization in the league. The 40-year-old Gurriel hasn't produced a league-average batting line since 2021 and appeared in just 18 major-league games last year, so the Padres probably won't be looking to carve out an expanded role for him.

Fourth/Fifth Starter: Kyle Hart (681), Matt Waldron (721), Stephen Kolek (733), Randy Vasquez (743)

A battle for one spot at the back of the Padres' rotation became a battle for two spots after Yu Darvish was shut down due to elbow inflammation. Waldron is out of the mix, as he's yet to resume throwing after suffering an oblique strain. Hart, who went to Korea last year and won the KBO's Cy Young Award equivalent, has only made two starts this spring due to the flu, allowing 10 runs in 7.2 innings, though his 7:2 K:BB is perfectly fine. Kolek (2.60 ERA in 17.1 innings but a 12:6 K:BB) and Vasquez (3.38 ERA, 7:1 K:BB in eight innings) are both having decent springs.

San Francisco Giants

Designated Hitter: Jerar Encarnacion (564), Wilmer Flores (730)

Encarnacion hit .302/.309/.547 in 20 games this spring and earned sleeper buzz , but he's set to miss at least a month after fracturing his hand while making a diving play Friday. That seemingly leaves Flores as the Opening Day DH by default, but don't be surprised if the Giants give partial off days to their other regulars in the spot until Encarnacion is ready to go. Encarnacion remains a name to know for once he eventually gets healthy, but given that a bet on him was purely a bet on potential and not track record (he owns a .639 OPS in 58 career MLB games to date), he's probably not worth holding onto while he remains hurt.

Fifth Starter: Hayden Birdsong (415), Landen Roupp (549), Kyle Harrison (580), Keaton Winn (747)

Roupp was announced as the winner of this battle right as I was about to hit the publish button, forcing a re-write of this paragraph. Harrison and Winn were optioned Saturday, and while Birdsong will be on the Opening Day roster, he'll pitch out of the bullpen initially. Birdsong owns an outstanding 0.75 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB in 12 innings this spring, with those zero walks representing a particularly encouraging stat given his 13.7 percent walk rate in his 16-start debut last year.

All but one of Birdsong's appearances this spring have come out of the bullpen, however, whereas all four of Roupp's outings have come as a starter, which perhaps should have been a sign that Roupp was the preferred option. Roupp can't quite match Birdsong's spring statline, but he made a strong case for himself with a 3.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB in 12 frames.