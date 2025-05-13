Adam Frazier News: Gets chance in leadoff spot

Frazier went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and a stolen base Tuesday against the Mets.

Frazier remains the Pirates' primary second baseman with Nick Gonzales (ankle) sidelined, but he got the chance to lead off for the first time since April 5. Frazier only got that chance because Oneil Cruz (back) is sidelined, but he took advantage with a solid stat line and his first stolen base since April 23. Despite the well-rounded line, he has gone just 5-for-25 with one run scored and one RBI in his last 10 games.