Adam Frazier headshot

Adam Frazier News: Idle vs. lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 2:40pm

Frazier is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cubs are sending a southpaw for a second straight game, so Frazier will retreat to the dugout while Jared Triolo starts at second base and bats eighth against Matthew Boyd. Frazier is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak, going 12-for-33 (.364) with three stolen bases, five runs scored and two RBI over that span.

Adam Frazier
Pittsburgh Pirates
